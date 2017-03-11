If excessive noise (or utter silence) makes it difficult for you to doze off, this feature-packed white noise machine might be the key to a better night’s sleep.



LectroFan can pump out 10 white noise sounds and 10 fan sounds, all of which are generated dynamically, without any jarring looping. And this particular model also includes EU and UK plug adapters, so you can take it with you when you travel. Today’s $35 price tag is an all-time low, and $25 less than usual, but it’s only available today as part of an Amazon Gold Box deal.