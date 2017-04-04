The Philips HF3500 is currently marked down to $50, almost $20 less than usual, and the best price we’ve seen in months. While there are higher end models with color-shifting light and multiple wake-up sounds, this model still offers a reasonably convincing facsimile of a sunrise, which helps ease you out of REM cycles before the alarm sounds. I’ve been using it for years, and absolutely love it.

