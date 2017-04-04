Philips HF3500 Wake-Up Light, $50

If you still haven’t upgraded your morning routine up a life-changing wake-up light, Philips’ entry level model just got a huge price drop.

The Philips HF3500 is currently marked down to $50, almost $20 less than usual, and the best price we’ve seen in months. While there are higher end models with color-shifting light and multiple wake-up sounds, this model still offers a reasonably convincing facsimile of a sunrise, which helps ease you out of REM cycles before the alarm sounds. I’ve been using it for years, and absolutely love it.

Recommended Stories

Amazon's Discounting a Bunch of Popular Unlocked Smartphones For Two Days Only
Stay On Time and On Budget With Amazon's One-Day Casio Protrek Watch Sale
Choose Between Two Target Beauty Boxes, Before They Sell Out