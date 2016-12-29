This Discounted Shark Vacuum Will Suck Almost As Much as 2016 DidJillian LucasToday 3:05pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsAmazonShark VacuumShark Lift-AwayVacuumHome163EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Shark Navigator Powered Lift-Away Deluxe Vacuum, $200 The Shark Navigator Lift-Away is your favorite affordable vacuum cleaner, but it’s the step-up Lift-Away Deluxe model that’s on sale today for $200, the best price it’s ever been. Compared to the standard Lift-Away, the Deluxe includes LED lights to see under furniture and a Dust-Away Hard Floor attachment. Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: KitchenAid, Flash Storage, Shark Vacuum, and MoreThe Jackery Titan Will Charge Your Phone Up to 8 Times For Only $28Pick Up a Quality 10" Chef's Knife For Under $30Jillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply16 repliesLeave a reply