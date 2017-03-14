Let’s get this out of the way early: Yes, BioBidet is a terrible brand name for a kitchen faucet company.



Okay, moving on. Their FLOW faucet has pretty much every feature you’d want in a kitchen faucet: A retractable hose, an attractive design, and a hands-free motion sensor that runs off AA batteries, so you don’t have to have a power outlet available under your sink.

Today only, you can get it in brushed nickel or chrome for $170, an all-time low. Just be sure to get yours before the deal gets rinsed away.