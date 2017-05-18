Dyson dominates the list of our readers’ favorite vacuums, and the powerful Dyson Ball Allergy has a big refurb sale on Amazon, today only.



$233's still a lot to spend on a vacuum, but in addition to powerful suction and a maneuverable design, this particular model features a whole-system HEPA filtration system to keep dust and other allergens out of the air. And even though it’s a refurb, you still get a six month warranty directly from Dyson. Just remember that this price is only available today, or until sold out.