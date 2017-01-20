Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.This Deal On a Conair Hair Dryer Isn't Just a Bunch of Hot AirJillian LucasToday 1:46pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleBeautyHairConair3EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Conair 1875 Watt Soft Touch Tourmaline Ceramic 2-in-1 Styler, $24 Maybe it’s time to replace your hair dryer, or maybe you’re just looking for a new model. How about the Conair 1875 for only $24 when you clip the 20% off coupon, the best price it’s ever been? With tourmaline ceramic and ionic technology to help reduce heat damage and two nozzle accessories, you can’t beat the heat with this deal. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: Wellness Sample Boxes, The Body Shop, LOFT, PJ Salvage Pajamas, and MoreBecause You Probably Never Want To Leave The House Again, Here Are Some Discounted PajamasToday's Best Deals: Madden 17, True Wireless Headphones, TurboTax, and MoreJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply3 repliesLeave a reply