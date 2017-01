Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Maybe it’s time to replace your hair dryer, or maybe you’re just looking for a new model. How about the Conair 1875 for only $24 when you clip the 20% off coupon, the best price it’s ever been? With tourmaline ceramic and ionic technology to help reduce heat damage and two nozzle accessories, you can’t beat the heat with this deal.