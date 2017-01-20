Conair 1875 Watt Soft Touch Tourmaline Ceramic 2-in-1 Styler, $24

Maybe it’s time to replace your hair dryer, or maybe you’re just looking for a new model. How about the Conair 1875 for only $24 when you clip the 20% off coupon, the best price it’s ever been? With tourmaline ceramic and ionic technology to help reduce heat damage and two nozzle accessories, you can’t beat the heat with this deal.

