This Cordless Vacuum Can Clean Under Your Furniture Without Moving It - Save $40 Today

Bissell AirRam Cordless Vacuum, $160

It's 2017, and your vacuum cleaner shouldn't have a cord anymore. Luckily, you can save $40 on this well-designed Bissell AirRam, today only.

The AirRam includes a rechargeable lithium ion battery that can run for 30 minutes at a time, a multi-surface brush roll, and LED lights to help you track down dirt. The feature that really sets it apart though its its slim design and lie-flat handle, which allows you to slide it completely under couches, beds, and other furniture, meaning you'll actually get around to cleaning those areas more than twice a year.

Today's $160 deal is the first discount Amazon's offered on this model since it launched in September, but it's only available today, or until sold out.