Loftek 10W LED Work Light, $34 with code LK10W020

This battery-operated LED work light puts out as much light as a 100W halogen, and its removable battery pack can even charge your phone over USB. It’s one of those things you might not use often, but it’s not a bad idea to keep one handy in your garage, just in case.

