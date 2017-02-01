Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.This Color Temperature-Changing Desk Lamp Can Also Recharge Your PhoneJillian LucasToday 2:30pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHomeOfficeEtekcityAmazonLampDesk101EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Etekcity Dimmable LED Desk Lamp, $25 $25 is a solid great price for any LED desk lamp, but it’s one of the best we’ve ever seen for a model that includes a USB charging port and adjustable color temperature, which can seriously boost your productivity. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Hoover Vacuum, Eneloop Pros, Aukey Travel Charger, and MoreSlice, Grate, and Shred With This $15 Mandoline SlicerThese Eneloop Pros Are On Sale and Cheaper Than EverJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply10 repliesLeave a reply