This Car Jump Starter Charges Your Phone and Has a Built-In FlashlightJillian LucasYesterday 4:07pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsTechCarPhoneJackeryAmazonJump StarterAuto1EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Jackery Spark Car Jump Starter, $67 with code LZOSCDB7 We’re no strangers to portable car jump starter/USB battery pack combos around these parts, but the Jackery Spark may be one of the best deals yet. This one is a fairly larger than the Aukey one we mentioned last week, putting out 800 peak amps to jump start your car and 18,000mAh of power to jump start your phone. Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Balance Ball Chairs, History Books, Steel Tumbler, and MoreThis Bluetooth Car Adapter Includes Two Extra Charging PortsAmazon Will Ship You a Halfway Decent Rowing Machine For $64Jillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply1 repliesLeave a reply