Jackery Spark Car Jump Starter, $67 with code LZOSCDB7

We’re no strangers to portable car jump starter/USB battery pack combos around these parts, but the Jackery Spark may be one of the best deals yet. This one is a fairly larger than the Aukey one we mentioned last week, putting out 800 peak amps to jump start your car and 18,000mAh of power to jump start your phone.

