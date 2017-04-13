This $9 Aukey car charger includes both Quick Charge 3.0 and a USB-C port, making it one of the most forward-looking car chargers out there. This would be an amazing price for a charger with just one of those features, so to get them both for under $10 is pretty remarkable.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
This Car Charger Includes USB-C and Quick Charge 3.0 For Just $9
This $9 Aukey car charger includes both Quick Charge 3.0 and a USB-C port, making it one of the most forward-looking car chargers out there. This would be an amazing price for a charger with just one of those features, so to get them both for under $10 is pretty remarkable.