Aukey USB-C/Quick Charge 3.0 Car Charger, $9 with code PGR948US

This $9 Aukey car charger includes both Quick Charge 3.0 and a USB-C port, making it one of the most forward-looking car chargers out there. This would be an amazing price for a charger with just one of those features, so to get them both for under $10 is pretty remarkable.

