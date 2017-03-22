Honeywell Wi-Fi Thermostat, $75

No, this Honeywell thermostat doesn’t look like a futuristic work of art like a Nest or Ecobee. But that’s easy to forgive when you realize that it still includes Wi-Fi, meaning you can program it from your phone, order it around with your Echo, and even program it with IFTTT recipes for just $75.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Deals: Amazon Levi's Sale, Rubbermaid FreshWorks, Anker SoundBuds, and More
Grab Some Discounted Denim During Amazon's One-Day Levi's Sale
Anker's Fitness-Focused Bluetooth Headphones Are $8 Off Today