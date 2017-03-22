Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.This Boring-Looking Thermostat Includes Most of the Features of a Nest for $75Shep McAllisterToday 10:36amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHomeSmart HomeHoneywellThermostatAmazon214EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Honeywell Wi-Fi Thermostat, $75 No, this Honeywell thermostat doesn’t look like a futuristic work of art like a Nest or Ecobee. But that’s easy to forgive when you realize that it still includes Wi-Fi, meaning you can program it from your phone, order it around with your Echo, and even program it with IFTTT recipes for just $75. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Amazon Levi's Sale, Rubbermaid FreshWorks, Anker SoundBuds, and MoreGrab Some Discounted Denim During Amazon's One-Day Levi's SaleAnker's Fitness-Focused Bluetooth Headphones Are $8 Off TodayShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterManaging Deals Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply21 repliesLeave a reply