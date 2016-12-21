This $9 Thermos Is The Pinnacle of Koozie Technology, and a Great Stocking StufferShep McAllisterYesterday 8:57amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsThermosKitchenHomeBeveragesAmazon14EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Thermos Stainless Steel Beverage Can Insulator, $9 Let’s be honest here, thin fabric koozies are mostly useful for decoration; they don’t really keep a can cold for very long. This imposing metal Thermos contraption though? It’s the real deal. Advertisement Thermos’s stainless steel can insulator uses vacuum insulation and thick walls to actually provide a barrier between your beverage and the outside world. They go so far as to claim that it will keep a can cold for up to 3 hours, and even if that’s a little bit of marketing hyperbole, what could possibly be in that can that takes more than an hour to drink?Even during the winter months, it has the added benefit of protecting your bare skin from cold, damp cans, which makes this a great holiday stocking stuffer.Nearly 2,000 Amazon reviewers have given the Thermos a 4.6 star review average, and you can get one (or more!) for just $9 right now. Bottom’s up! More Deals Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Recommended StoriesGive the Gift of Essential Anime With Today's Amazon Gold BoxRound Out Your Stocking Stuffers With These Discounted Beauty and Grooming ProductsThe Good Ol' Hockey Game Makes A Great Gift With Amazon's NHL Gear SaleShep McAllistershep@gawker.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gawker.comReply14 repliesLeave a reply