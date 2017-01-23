Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.This $9 Car Charger Includes Two Quick Charge 3.0 PortsShep McAllisterToday 2:14pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsAukeyPowerAutoAmazonQuick Charge 3.051EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Aukey Quick Charge 3.0 Car Charger, $9 with code OHBVOTE9 Most Quick Charge 3.0 car chargers include one QC port, and then one or more standard charging ports. That might not seem like that big a deal on its face, but if you keep cables plugged into both ports at all times, it can be tough to tell at a glance which one will give you the fastest charging speed during your commute. With this $9 charger from Aukey though, that won’t be an issue. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Yankee Candles, FoodSavers, Laser Printer, and MoreBuy a PS4 Pro, Start Off With Two Free GamesThese Discounted Contigo Water Bottles Keep Your Drinks Cold For Half a DayShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply5 repliesLeave a reply