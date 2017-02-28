Hausbell T6-C, $7 with code QWX3BZMC

LED flashlights belong in every drawer and glove box, and this zoomable model from Hausbell can be yours for $7 today.

The Hausbell T6-C includes a luminous ring on the base that makes it easy to find in the dark, and a built-in magnet makes it easy to mount so you can keep your hands free.

Just note that you’ll need an 18650 battery or three AAAs to run this.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Deals: Calvin Klein Underwear, Google Home, Game of Thrones Risk, and More
Amazon's Throwing Parents a Lifeline With All-Time Low Britax Car Seat Prices, Today Only
Free Money! Save $7.50 on a $25 Gift Card To Hundreds Of Stores.