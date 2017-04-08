iClever BoostLink Metal Lightning Cable, $7 with code XWT3WA3C

Just when you thought you’d seen it all when it comes to Lightning cables, iClever just released one that’s braided on the outside with stainless steel.



Advertisement

Obviously, this won’t be as flexible as a rubber or nylon-coated cable, but it’s impossible to tangle, and should stand up to even the most reckless iPhone owner. Plus, it just looks really damn cool. It’s a tough sell at $15, but for a limited time, you can try one out for $7 with promo code XWT3WA3C.

Note: Unlike most Amazon promo codes, it seems that this will work on more than one cable, so order as many as you want.