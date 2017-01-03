This Car Charger Is Kinja Deals' Most Popular Item Ever, and Only $7 TodayShep McAllisterToday 9:58amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsPowerAUtoAmazonAukey9EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Aukey Slim Profile USB Car Charger, $7 with code AUKCARS7 Your favorite USB car charger just happens to be the smallest one you can buy, and you can grab it on Amazon for $7 today with code AUKCARS7 (black only). This is Kinja Deals’ top-selling product of all time, and if it’s been on your wish list, this is the best price we’ve seen in about a year. If you can’t live without Quick Charge, and don’t mind a larger charger, these deals are also great, particularly the $8 Quick Charge 3.0 model. Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: The Smallest Car Charger, Adjustable Dumbbells, Short Novels, and MoreGet a Jump On Tax Season With Amazon's TurboTax DiscountsGet Fit In 2017 With Bowflex's Absurdly Popular Dumbbells, Now Cheaper Than EverShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gawker.comReply9 repliesLeave a reply