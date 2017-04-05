Intex 2-Seat Inflatable Kayak, $65

You don’t need a ton of storage space and a roof rack on your car to go kayaking. This Intex two-seater is inflatable, so it can fit in your closet and your trunk, and you can get it for just $65 today complete with two paddles and a manual pump. Just don’t forget to bring Advil to take once you’re done paddling.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Deals: Board Games, Star Wars, $18 Bidet, and More
Restock Your Board Game Cabinet With Amazon's Buy Two, Get One Free Sale
Get Yourself a Huge Duffel Bag For $16, In the Color of Your Choice