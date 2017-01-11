Aukey Dual Port Charger, $6 with code AUKPAU22

You know the little charging brick that came with your phone? Throw it out, and spend $6 on this replacement from Aukey (with code AUKPAU22). It’s basically the same size as Apple’s standard iPhone charger, but it includes two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of current (instead of 1A) to charge your devices faster.