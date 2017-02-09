Before you go out and flush $30 down the drain on a Yeti Rambler, check out this RTIC alternative for just $9 on Amazon today, the best price Amazon’s ever listed. It uses the same vacuum-insulated stainless steel construction, and according to this YouTube video at least, actually keeps ice frozen for longer. No-brainer.

$9 RTIC 30 oz. Tumbler 15781 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now