RTIC 30 Oz. Tumbler, $9

Before you go out and flush $30 down the drain on a Yeti Rambler, check out this RTIC alternative for just $9 on Amazon today, the best price Amazon’s ever listed. It uses the same vacuum-insulated stainless steel construction, and according to this YouTube video at least, actually keeps ice frozen for longer. No-brainer.

