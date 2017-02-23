Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Inflate Your Tires Anywhere With This Tiny, $19 Air CompressorShep McAllisterToday 8:55amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsAutoAmazonSuaokiCompressor102EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Suaoki Air Compressor, $19 with code 3KATT25P While it’s certainly not as fast as the coin-operated air compressor at a gas station, this glove box-friendly compressor can save your bacon if you have to change a tire, or just can’t be bothered to find a bunch of quarters. One reviewer describes it as slighlty larger than two decks of playing cards, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding somewhere to hide it. More Dealshttp://deals.kinja.com/todays-best-deals-1-dash-buttons-wrangler-jeans-you-1792671665#[ks|nativestreamShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply10 repliesLeave a reply