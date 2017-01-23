Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.This $19 Air Compressor Can Fit In Your Glove Box Shep McAllisterToday 11:26amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsAutoamazonSuaoki4EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Suaoki Air Compressor, $19 with code 835UAXSZ While it’s certainly not as fast as the quarter-operated air compressor at a gas station, this glove box-sized compressor can save your bacon if you have to change a tire, or just can’t be bothered to find change. One reviewer describes it as slighlty larger than two decks of playing cards, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding somewhere to hide it. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Yankee Candles, FoodSavers, Laser Printer, and MoreCook Dinner While You're At Work With This $34 Programmable Crock-PotGrill Out For the Big Game With This Even-Heating Infrared Char-Broil, Just $199 for Prime MembersShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply4 repliesLeave a reply