I’m usually a coffee drinker, but sometimes on a cold night, a good cuppa is the only thing that will make me feel good. This tea sampler, filled with a plethora of different types, is a dream come true. For only $17, you get green teas and black teas and oolong teas. With 54 tea bags, that’s almost two months of tea (if you have some every day) for under $20.

