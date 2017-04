Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Sometimes, a normal water bottle just isn’t enough. This vacuum-insulated vessel from RTIC holds 64 ounces of your favorite fluid, be it water, coffee, or beer, and keeps it cold for up to 24 hours, or hot for six.



I own RTIC can koozies and a tumbler, and their temperature regulation is nothing short of magical, so the bigger the better, as far as I’m concerned. $17 is an all-time low price, and everyone gets free shipping from RTIC, even if you aren’t a Prime member.