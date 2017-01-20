Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.This $15 Vacuum-Insulated Tumbler Comes With All the Accessories You NeedShep McAllisterToday 11:24amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsKitchenHomeHomittAmazonEditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Homitt 30 oz. Tumbler With Handle, Lid, and Two Straws, $15 with code HOMITT88 By now, everyone knows you can get a really good vacuum-insulated tumbler for a fraction of the price of a YETI, but $15 is a particularly good deal for one that includes a lid, a handle, and two steel straws. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Madden 17, True Wireless Headphones, TurboTax, and MoreUpgrade Six Bulbs to LED For Just $2 EachNew Year, New You Starts With Gummy Vitamins and More From Amazon's Sample BoxShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReplyLeave a reply