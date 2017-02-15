Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
OxyLED’s MD10 is the Swiss Army Knife of flashlights, even more so than actual Swiss Army Knives with flashlights.
In addition to its 200 lumen Cree LED bulb. the MD10 includes both solar and USB recharging, IP65 water resistance, a magnet to stick it to your car, a seatbelt cutter, a window hammer, and even a freakin’ compass. That’s a lot of gear for $15.
Senior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com