This $15 Emergency Weather Radio Can Also Recharge Your Phone
Shep McAllister
Today 8:22am
Filed to: Kinja Deals
Deals
Lifestyle
Outdoors
Power
Esky
Radio
Amazon

Esky Solar Hand Crank Radio, $15 with code RZH3GBJQ

You never want to be in a situation where you need a solar and hand crank-powered weather radio with a flashlight and USB port for charging your phone, but when you can get one for $15, you probably should buy it just in case.