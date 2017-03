Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Esky Solar Hand Crank Radio, $15 with code RZH3GBJQ

You never want to be in a situation where you need a solar and hand crank-powered weather radio with a flashlight and USB port for charging your phone, but when you can get one for $15, you probably should buy it just in case.

More Deals