Andake Travel Pillow, $11 with code 36FFSDTP

If you have any trips on the horizon, this inflatable pillow can make that economy class seat just a little bit less terrible. Inflatable pillows are a dime a dozen, but this one is shaped in such a way to provide more support if your head nods backwards or off to the side when you doze off, and it comes with a carrying case to boot.

