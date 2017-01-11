Update: The Rubbermaid stool is sold out, but here’s a similar product with great reviews for the same price.

A good step stool is something everyone should own, and this highly-rated model from Rubbermaid can hold up to 300 pounds, includes non-slip grips on the feet and platform, and folds up to nearly nothing when you’re done using it. Today’s $10 deal is an all-time low on Amazon, so step to it.



