30-60% off select items

Tomorrow is Kim Stanley Robinson’s, author of the award-winning Mars trilogy, 65th birthday , and ThinkGeek is marking down a bunch of stuff from this galaxy and beyond (and a whole lot of other stuff) for up to 60% off. There is tons of merch from all levels of geekery waiting for you.

Advertisement

Here are a few cool pieces to pick up with the discount:

Radiant Light Mill - Solar Radiometer, $17 | Space Capsule Tea Infuser, $5 | Fallout Pip Boy Molded Mug, $14 | Pi By The Numbers Fleece Blanket, $13
Zelda Scenic Pint Glass, $7 | Radioactive Elements Glowing Coaster Set, $14 | Star Wars BB-8 Waffle Maker, $24 | Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise Sushi Set, $17


Recommended Stories

Today's Best Lifestyle Deals: Levi's, ThinkGeek, ModCloth, H&M, and More
Get Mass Effect Andromeda For $48, or the Deluxe Edition For $61, Even Without Prime
Today's Best Deals: Amazon Levi's Sale, Rubbermaid FreshWorks, Anker SoundBuds, and More