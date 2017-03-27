Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.These Prime-Only Kindle Discounts Are Better Than Black FridayShep McAllisterToday 4:03pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsE-readersKindlesAmazonPrimeTech182EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Kindle, $50 | Kindle Paperwhite, $90 | Kindle Voyage, $150 If you’ve got Prime and enjoy reading, Amazon’s offering some of the best Kindle discounts we’ve ever seen right now, with $30 off the entry level models, and $50 off the rarely discounted Voyage.The $50 price point on the entry-level model brings it into impulse purchase range, but just remember that it doesn’t include a backlight. The $150 Voyage is really nice, and I own one myself, but it’s probably not worth the $60 price premium over the excellent Paperwhite. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: $4 Phone Cases, Bed Frames, Battery Backups, and MoreGo For a Float With The $55 UE ROLL 2 Bluetooth SpeakerAdd a Year to Your PlayStation Plus Membership For 20% OffShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterManaging Deals Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply18 repliesLeave a reply