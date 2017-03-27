Kindle, $50 | Kindle Paperwhite, $90 | Kindle Voyage, $150

If you’ve got Prime and enjoy reading, Amazon’s offering some of the best Kindle discounts we’ve ever seen right now, with $30 off the entry level models, and $50 off the rarely discounted Voyage.

The $50 price point on the entry-level model brings it into impulse purchase range, but just remember that it doesn’t include a backlight. The $150 Voyage is really nice, and I own one myself, but it’s probably not worth the $60 price premium over the excellent Paperwhite.

