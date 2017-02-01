Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.These Eneloop Pros Are On Sale and Cheaper Than EverJillian LucasToday 12:09pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsPowerBattersEneloop72EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Eneloop Pro AA 8-Pack, $28 Eneloops are far and away our readers’ favorite rechargeable batteries, and the higher capacity Eneloop Pros are on sale today. $28 gets you eight pre-charged AAs. That’s still a price premium over the standard Eneloops (an 8-pack without a charger is still on sale for $18), but it’s the best price Amazon’s ever listed, and worth it if you want your batteries to last longer per charge. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Hoover Vacuum, Eneloop Pros, Aukey Travel Charger, and MoreAdd a Sleek Kershaw Knife To Your Everyday Carry For $15Pick Up This Steel-Bodied Contigo Water Bottle for Just $16Jillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply7 repliesLeave a reply