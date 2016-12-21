These Discounted Packing Cubes Include Zippable ExpansionsShep McAllisterYesterday 10:59amFiled to: TravelHomeAmazonDealsKinja DealsGonexPacking Cubes21EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink 3-Pack Gonex Expandable Packing Cubes, $16 with code BGOBW3BF Packing cubes can make organizing clothes and toiletries for your next trip a little less hellish, and this set of three from Gonex is on sale for $16 today. We’ve seen slightly cheaper sets of cubes in the past, but this is the first I’ve seen with compression zippers. Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Recommended StoriesThis $12 LED Flashlight Can Also Recharge Your PhoneThis $9 Thermos Is The Pinnacle of Koozie Technology, and a Great Stocking StufferToday's Best Deals: Anime Essentials, Thermos Koozie, NHL Gear, and MoreShep McAllistershep@gawker.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gawker.comReply2 repliesLeave a reply