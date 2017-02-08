Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.These $20 Boots Will Keep You Feeling Warm and FuzzyJillian LucasToday 8:32amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleWomen's ShoesAmazonGold Box31EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink $20 Cozy Women’s Boots For anyone that has dropped a bunch of money on Uggs (or thought about it) they only wear when it’s cold to go to and from the grocery store, this one’s for you. Pick up a pair of $20, faux fur-lined boots from Amazon and keep your feet warm without spending a ridiculous amount of money on footwear reserved for running errands.Here are the five styles to choose from, but there are 4-5 different colors for each boot, so definitely go over to Amazon to see all the choices. Jillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply3 repliesLeave a reply