Half the time you spend vacuuming is spent plugging in, tripping over, or rolling up the power cord, but it’s 2017, and you don’t have to put up with it anymore. Today only, Amazon’s discounting four different cordless Black & Decker vacuums that will make cleaning time that much easier.

The cheapest option here is a hand vac that’s great for cars and tight spaces around the house, but all of the full-sized vacuums in the deal can shed some extensions and become hand vacs themselves, so that’s the route I’d go. The 16V 2-in-1 seems like a particularly good bet at $90, or roughly $25-$75 less than usual.

Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, so pick yours out before they’re all sucked up.