You can choose from the standard TP-Link Smart Plug for $18, or the functionally identical Mini model for $25, with the discount shown in cart. Those are both the best prices we’ve ever seen, and fantastic deals for anyone looking to dip their toes into home automation. These work almost exactly the same as WeMo switches, with the exception of their lack of IFTTT support.

Before you comment that the prices are wrong, let me reiterate one more time that you won’t see the discount until you get to the checkout screen.