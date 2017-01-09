Up to 70% off select styles

Topshop is taking up to 70% off a ridiculous amount of things, including stuff from their Unique line. My recommendation is to check out the dresses and shoes, as my experience has proven that those are the most reliable sale items.

Here are the things worth adding to your cart:

V Neck Dip Dye Jumper, $35 | Orchid High Neck Drape Dress, $60 | Colourblock Boyfriend Style Coat, $55 | Sadler Biker Jacket by Unique, $320


Striped Border Pleat Skirt, $50 | Pleated Lace Dress, $50 | KENDALL Loafer, $35 | OTIS Buckle Crossbody Bag, $24


