Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

I’m firmly in the camp of never having too many bags, especially when they all serve different purposes (Yes, even a wicker bag shaped like a lemon has a purpose). If you’ve been putting off replacing the one you’ve been using for far too long, Amazon’s handbag Gold Box has more than a handful of options with brands like Cole Haan, Fossil, Betsey Johnson, and Rebecca Minkoff.



Here are a couple options, but head to Amazon to see both pages.