Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.The World's Smartest Car Charger Is Just $13 TodayShep McAllisterToday 8:30amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsTechNondaAmazonPowerMobile Devices82EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Nonda Car Charger, $13 with code KINJAD20 Nonda’s original Zus smart car charger was a one-of-a-kind device with two very poorly-placed USB ports, but the newly redesigned Quick Charge 2.0 model fixes that fatal flaw for just $13 with code KINJAD20. That’s a pretty great price for any Quick Charge car charger, but Nonda’s has some features you won’t find anywhere else. Most notably, your phone connects to the charger over Bluetooth, and every time the connection drops (meaning your car has turned off), a free app will make a note of your location so you can find your parking spot later.In addition, you can track your mileage for tax and expensing purposes (free for 60 drives per month, $3/month or $30/year for unlimited), and even monitor the health of your car battery if you sign up for a $1 per month premium subscription. Even if you don’t use those features though, this is well worth the $13 for the parking location feature alone. More Deals Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Amazon Fire Tablet, Networking Gear, Lightning Cables, and MoreAutomate All of the Things With TP-Link's Discounted Smart Plug and Light SwitchStock Up On Charging Cables For Just a Few Bucks EachShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply8 repliesLeave a reply