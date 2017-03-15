Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.The Ultimate At-Home Hair Removal Device Is Now Under $275Jillian LucasToday 1:23pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleBeautyTriaAmazon2EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Tria Hair Removal Laser 4x, $269 with $90 coupon in Peony and Lavender The Tria is probably the greatest solution out there for those of us that take hair off and want it to stay that way, without frequenting the waxer so much that she can recognize you by your follicles. The Tria Hair Removal Laser 4x was out of stock for a bit, but it’s back with a $90 off coupon, knocking it down to just $269, in two colors (Peony and Lavender).It is worth noting that users have said it works best on lighter skin with darker hair, but all skin is different. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: Uniqlo, Tria, J.Crew Factory, and MoreWeather Any Storm With $10 Off Uniqlo's Ultra Light Down CollectionToday's Best Deals: Smart Car Charger, WeMo Mini, Dyson Fan, and MoreJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply2 repliesLeave a reply