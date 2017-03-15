Tria Hair Removal Laser 4x, $269 with $90 coupon in Peony and Lavender

The Tria is probably the greatest solution out there for those of us that take hair off and want it to stay that way, without frequenting the waxer so much that she can recognize you by your follicles. The Tria Hair Removal Laser 4x was out of stock for a bit, but it’s back with a $90 off coupon, knocking it down to just $269, in two colors (Peony and Lavender).



It is worth noting that users have said it works best on lighter skin with darker hair, but all skin is different.