Tria Hair Removal Laser 4x, $269 with $90 off coupon

The Tria is probably the greatest solution out there for those of us that take hair off and want it to stay that way, without frequenting the waxer so much she can recognize you by your follicles. The Tria Hair Removal Laser 4x was down to $359 a couple weeks ago, but Amazon now has a $90 off coupon, knocking it down to just $269, in three colors.



It is worth noting that users have said it works best on lighter skin with darker hair, but all skin is different. Also worth noting, the Fushia is currently the only one in stock right now, with the other two colors shipping out by the end of next week. Just some food for thought if you were deciding on a color.