Tria Beauty Hair Removal Laser 4X, $359

The Tria is probably the greatest solution out there for those of us that take hair off and want it to stay that way, without frequenting the waxer so much she can recognize you by your follicles. Right now, pick up the Tria Hair Removal Laser 4x for $359, in any color.

It is worth noting that users have said it works best on lighter skin with darker hair, but all skin is different.