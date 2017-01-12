Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here
The Shark Navigator Lift-Away is your favorite affordable vacuum cleaner, but it’s the step-up Professional model that’s on sale today for $140. Compared to the standard Lift-Away, the Professional includes a longer power cord and a microfiber dusting attachment; it doesn’t suck, is what I’m saying, except in the ways it should. Today’s price is one of the best we’ve seen, and roughly $60 less than usual.
