TP-Link Smart Plug Mini, $30 after $5 coupon

Like the idea of a Belkin WeMo Switch, but want something that won’t cover your other outlet? This TP-Link Smart Plug Mini is your answer, and it’s down to its best price ever after you clip the $5 coupon.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Deals: Anker Gold Box, Bed Pillows, Mobile Keyboard, and More
This 30 Oz. Tumbler Just Broke the $10 Price Barrier
Three Of Your Favorite Anker Products Are Cheaper Than Ever In Today's Amazon Gold Box