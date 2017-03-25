Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.The Simplest Way to Upgrade to Surround Sound Is Also One Of the Cheapest TodayShep McAllisterToday 9:51amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHome TheaterTechAmazonVizio32EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Refurb Vizio 40" 5.1 Sound Bar, $210 Vizio’s 5.1 channel sound bar systems are the simplest way to add surround sound to any home theater setup, and refurbs of the 40" model are down to $210 on Amazon, the best price we’ve ever seen. We’ve seen better deals on the 38" version in the past, but the 40" model, in addition to being, you know, 2" longer, also includes HDMI audio input and metal accents. Today's DealsSaturday's Best Deals: Seamless Surround Sound, $5 Movies, Burt's Bees, and MoreStuff Your Closet With Under Armour Gear During Amazon's One-Day SaleUpgrade All of Your Lamps to LED For $25Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterManaging Deals Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply3 repliesLeave a reply