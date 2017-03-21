Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.The Sequel to the Most Affordable Sonicare Just Got a Smile-Inducing DiscountShep McAllisterToday 4:27pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsGroomingToothbrushesSOnicarePhilipsAmazonLifestyleCoupons3EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Philips Sonicare Essence+, $30 after $10 coupon Philips’ entry-level Sonicare Essence electric toothbrush has long been a reader favorite, and now Amazon’s running the best deal we’ve seen on the sequel, the Essence+. Advertisement The big improvement here is the brush head: Rather than the screw-on E-series heads (which have a tendency to collect sludge along the seam), the Essence+ uses standard Sonicare snap-on heads. The upshot is that you get a lot more choices: Philips sells seven different options for different budgets and brushing styles.For a limited time, Amazon’s taking $10 off the brush’s standard $40 price tag. Just be sure to clip the coupon, and note that you won’t see the final price until checkout. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Wiper Blades, PUMA, Razer, and MoreA Deal Worth Running For: Get a Fitbit Charge 2 For $100Put Your Face On With Amazon's One-Day Grooming SaleShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterManaging Deals Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com