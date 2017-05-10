Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones With Apple W1 Chip, $130

Beats sound quality has come a long way in recent years, and the new Powerbeats 3 even include Apple’s easy-pairing W1 chip, making them a great option for iPhone-owning fitness buffs, or anyone whose ears aren’t compatible with AirPods. Grab a pair in white, blue, or yellow for $130.

